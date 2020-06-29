Valley Gem sightseeing tours continue with safety measures

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The Valley Gem sternwheeler is continuing to offer sightseeing tours, taking safety precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tours are running nearly every day. The number of people permitted per tour has been limited, buffet meal options have been changed to avoid the risk of passengers serving themselves, facilities are frequently sanitized, and employees are asked to wear masks.

“We’re open air on the upper deck, so that’s helpful. People feel more comfortable there,” Sands said.

Like many area businesses, the Valley Gem was unsure if it would be able to resume its tours, due to the pandemic.

“We had a lot of questions, we still have them...I commend our crew, they have been very diligent...They’re doing a fantastic job” Heather Sands, general manager, said.

The next upcoming tour will take place on Tuesday, June 30 at 10:30 A.M. The Valley Gem is offering additional sightseeing tours and an Independence Day cruise on Saturday, July 4.

Sands also noted the significance of patronizing local businesses, in a safe and responsible way, during the pandemic.

“We need to support all of our small businesses right now as we struggle with cancellations...We appreciate anybody who will come out and support us,” Sands said.

For more information about safety precautions being taken and to find dates and times of tours, visit the Valley Gem’s website.

