Advertisement

When and where you can set off fireworks varies around the MOV

Fireworks display
Fireworks display(none)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, W.Va (WTAP) - As the Fourth of July approaches, more fireworks can be heard popping off in the night. While the state of West Virginia has its own set of laws on what fireworks can be bought and ignited, most municipalities have their own set of rules regarding the use of fireworks. Just because it is legal in West Virginia, doesn’t necessarily mean it’s legal in a city.

When and where consumer* fireworks can be ignited often varies. The state fire marshal’s office recommends checking with your local government on their rules. In Vienna, municipal code says fireworks are allowed to be ignited July 1st through the 7th between noon and 10 p.m., with the exception of the Fourth of July, when they can be ignited from noon and midnight.

They can also be set off between December 28th and January third from noon to 10 p.m., with the exception of New Year’s Eve, when they can be ignited between noon that day and 1 a.m. New Year’s morning.

“I think it’s important to note that while we want people to enjoy the holiday season, we also want them to be safe and obey all the laws out there. There are certain things you can and cannot do when it comes to fireworks,” said Lieutenant Rick Berdine, of the Vienna Police Department.

Some municipal codes closely reflect what the state laws have to say, Vienna for instance, rules that fireworks are not to be ignited by anyone under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, much like state codes say.

*The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office defines consumer fireworks as “small fireworks devices that are designed to produce visible effects by combustion that are required to comply with the construction, chemical composition and labeling regulations promulgated by the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission under 16 C.F.R. Parts 1500 and 1507 (2014), and that are listed in APA Standard 87-1.”

Sparklers are not included in the fire marshal’s definition of consumer fireworks. However, many other popular Fourth of July items, like roman candles, bottle rockets and aerial shell kits are.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Escaped murder suspect captured

Updated: 2 hours ago
West Virginia Authorities are looking for Dominick McClung who was indicted on murder charges in Wood County on June 17th.

News

West Virginia native NFL star hosts 3rd annual youth camp

Updated: 21 hours ago
West Virginia native, Dallas Cowboys cornerback, C.J. Goodwin hosts annual youth camp

News

American Red Cross testing for COVID-19 antibodies

Updated: 22 hours ago
American Red Cross new safety measures and testing for COVID-19 antibodies

News

Parkersburg woman dies in motorcycle crash

Updated: 23 hours ago
A Parkersburg woman is dead and a man seriously injured after a motorcycle wreck in Parkersburg.

Latest News

National

Triple Amputee Gets Back In The Saddle

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 11:03 AM EDT
Recurring WVLT News recording

News

Live Coverage: Williamstown High School Graduation (click here to watch)

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 10:54 AM EDT
|
By Sarah Cooke
Live Coverage: Williamstown High School Graduation

News

UPDATE: Ohio reports over 2,500 total from Covid-19 as of June 26, 2020

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 10:13 PM EDT
|
By Dennis Bright
Ohio on Thursday reported its largest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases since April as the total climbed to more than 47,600.

Politics

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even the president’s

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 8:09 PM EDT
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Marietta fire dept. reward young boy for heroism

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 7:04 PM EDT

News

Local boy raises over $600 for Friends of Forgotten Felines

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 7:03 PM EDT
For his birthday, one local boy raised money for Friends of Forgotten Felines and as thank you, volunteers from the organization held a suprise birthday parade.