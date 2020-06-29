When and where you can set off fireworks varies around the MOV

VIENNA, W.Va (WTAP) - As the Fourth of July approaches, more fireworks can be heard popping off in the night. While the state of West Virginia has its own set of laws on what fireworks can be bought and ignited, most municipalities have their own set of rules regarding the use of fireworks. Just because it is legal in West Virginia, doesn’t necessarily mean it’s legal in a city.

When and where consumer* fireworks can be ignited often varies. The state fire marshal’s office recommends checking with your local government on their rules. In Vienna, municipal code says fireworks are allowed to be ignited July 1st through the 7th between noon and 10 p.m., with the exception of the Fourth of July, when they can be ignited from noon and midnight.

They can also be set off between December 28th and January third from noon to 10 p.m., with the exception of New Year’s Eve, when they can be ignited between noon that day and 1 a.m. New Year’s morning.

“I think it’s important to note that while we want people to enjoy the holiday season, we also want them to be safe and obey all the laws out there. There are certain things you can and cannot do when it comes to fireworks,” said Lieutenant Rick Berdine, of the Vienna Police Department.

Some municipal codes closely reflect what the state laws have to say, Vienna for instance, rules that fireworks are not to be ignited by anyone under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, much like state codes say.

*The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office defines consumer fireworks as “small fireworks devices that are designed to produce visible effects by combustion that are required to comply with the construction, chemical composition and labeling regulations promulgated by the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission under 16 C.F.R. Parts 1500 and 1507 (2014), and that are listed in APA Standard 87-1.”

Sparklers are not included in the fire marshal’s definition of consumer fireworks. However, many other popular Fourth of July items, like roman candles, bottle rockets and aerial shell kits are.

