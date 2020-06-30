Advertisement

Amber Alert for 1-year-old abducted in Mont., police say

Malachai Talley was taken by Dejarreh Talley and three unknown males Tuesday morning, officials said.
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POPLAR, Mont. (Gray News) - Officials issued an Amber Alert in Montana on Tuesday for a 1-year-old boy believed to be taken from his home.

Malachai Talley was taken by Dejarreh Talley and three unknown males Tuesday morning, officials said. All of the alleged abductors may have been intoxicated.

Malachai was described as approximately 2 feet tall and 25 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white or gray onesie.

Officials said Dejarreh Talley kicked in the door to the residence and forcefully took the child. The four men climbed into a small silver or white SUV.

Authorities said it was unknown which direction they went, but they may be travelling to Williston, ND.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Fort Beck Tribal Police at 406-653-6240 or call 911.

