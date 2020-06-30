Governors address discrepancies, increases in cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va, COLUMBUS, Oh (AP) -West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is done talking about why he pushed out a top health official during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Republican governor deflected multiple questions Monday about the forced resignation of former public health commissioner Cathy Slemp as he continued to doubt the accuracy of the state’s virus caseload.

Justice has vented about a possible overstating of the state’s active caseload, floating the idea that the tally could be exaggerated by around 300 cases, while providing few details.

He has placed the blame on Slemp, who has decades of public health experience, and suggested she was responsible for the discrepancy before having her removed from her post last week.

Meanwhile, Outdoor visits will be allowed again at Ohio nursing homes beginning July 20. Republican Gov. Mike DeWine said he weighed the risk of relaxing the restriction against the importance of family visits to people’s mental well-being.

It was announced even as spikes in COVID-19 cases were reported in two southwest Ohio counties, Hamilton and Montgomery.

DeWine said Vice President Mike Pence shared his concern on a Monday call and has offered federal help.

The National Guard is stepping up pop-up testing sites in the area. Ohio had 51,046 confirmed and probable virus cases as of Monday and about 2,500 deaths.

Both governors expressed concern about the increase in cases-just in the past few weeks-among young people. Justice said, while the coronavirus might not affect people in their 20′s and 30′s the same way as people in their 70′s and 80′s, it can affect young people “very harshly”.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.