Here is the latest West Virginia news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. EDT

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Andrew “Jack” Whittaker Jr., whose life became rife with setbacks and tragedy after winning a record $315 million Powerball jackpot in 2002, has died. He was 72. Ronald Meadows Funeral Parlor in Hinton on Tuesday confirmed Whittaker’s death. A funeral home official says Whittaker died of natural causes. Whittaker became an instant celebrity when he claimed what was then the largest U.S. lottery jackpot won by a single ticket. But he quickly fell victim to scandals, lawsuits and personal setbacks. His wife left him and both his daughter and drug-addicted granddaughter died. He also lost a home to fire.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A marker has been removed from a century-old Confederate monument in West Virginia. News outlets report the city of Charleston took down the plaque Monday from the Kanawha Riflemen Monument at Ruffner Memorial Park. The land was given to the city in 1831 and converted to a park in 1920. The monument resembles a tablet with benches on each side. It was installed in 1922 by the Kanawha Riflemen Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. The tablet had been dedicated to those who served in the Confederate Army. The city says removing the marker was the right thing to do.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Police have identified a West Virginia pedestrian who was hit by a train and died. Police said Monday the man was 30-year-old Michael Adam Woodrum of Charleston. Charleston police said officers were called to the scene early Saturday when the man was hit by a CSX train southeast of downtown. The man died at the scene.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is done talking about why he pushed out a top health official during the coronavirus pandemic. The Republican governor deflected multiple questions Monday about the forced resignation of former public health commissioner Cathy Slemp as he continued to doubt the accuracy of the state’s virus caseload. Justice has vented about a possible overstating of the state’s active caseload, floating the idea that the tally could be exaggerated by around 300 cases, while providing few details. He has placed the blame on Slemp, who has decades of public health experience, and suggested she was responsible for the discrepancy before having her removed from her post last week.