Man charged after crash on Gihon Road

Emergency crews respond to a multi-vehicle crash late Monday afternoon on Gihon Road in south Parkersburg.
Emergency crews respond to a multi-vehicle crash late Monday afternoon on Gihon Road in south Parkersburg.(WTAP)
By Dennis Bright
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Authorities arrested a man on Monday after finding dozens of Xanax pills while investigating a three-vehicle crash on Gihon Road in south Parkersburg.

Logan Hall was charged with possession of narcotics with intent to deliver and driving under the influence after the crash near the South Hills Golf Course.

According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Hall’s Ford Focus went left of center and struck two other vehicles.

Sheriff Steve Stephens said Hall had a plastic bag containing 91 Xanax pills.

Hall was arraigned in Wood County Magistrate Court and his bond was set at $100,000 bond.

The crash, which resulted in one vehicle landing on its side, blocked Gihon Road for a short time, but there were no injuries.

