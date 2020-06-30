Obituary: Nicholas “Nick” Ralph Baab

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Nicholas “Nick” Ralph Baab went home to be with his Savior May 15th, 2020 after a short illness. He was 83 years old, the son of James Jacob and Martha Rachel (Hendershot) Baab.

Nick was from Wooster, Ohio originally, but had lived in Parkersburg, WV for several years. He has one living sister, Bonnie Baab and was predeceased by his first wife, Ermalee (Shuck) Baab, his brothers George, Harry, Jim, Glen, Willie, and John, plus one sister Gay Knell. He served in the Air Force with the rank of an A1C, with 4 years of service and 2 of those in Germany. He is survived by his wife Edna Baab, step children Shellie Hostopple, and Matthew Petty, step grandchildren Sapphire Mitchell and Austin Barnhart, and his Precious Lily, his step great-granddaughter, and his good friend Bill Richards, all who love and miss him very much.

Leavitt Funeral Home handled the cremation. A memorial service will be held on June 30th at 1 PM at Parkersburg Christian Church, 2300 10th Avenue, South Parkersburg. Pastor George Hall will be officiating. In lieu of flowers Nick wanted donations to go to Parkersburg Christian Church, his 2nd home.

