Advertisement

Obituary: Nicholas “Nick” Ralph Baab

Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Nicholas “Nick” Ralph Baab went home to be with his Savior May 15th, 2020 after a short illness.  He was 83 years old, the son of James Jacob and Martha Rachel (Hendershot) Baab.

Nick was from Wooster, Ohio originally, but had lived in Parkersburg, WV for several years. He has one living sister, Bonnie Baab and was predeceased by his first wife, Ermalee (Shuck) Baab, his brothers George, Harry, Jim, Glen, Willie, and John, plus one sister Gay Knell. He served in the Air Force with the rank of an A1C, with 4 years of service and 2 of those in Germany. He is survived by his wife Edna Baab, step children Shellie Hostopple, and Matthew Petty, step  grandchildren Sapphire Mitchell and Austin Barnhart, and his Precious Lily, his step great-granddaughter, and his good friend Bill Richards, all who love and miss  him very much.

Leavitt Funeral Home handled the cremation. A memorial service will be held on June 30th at 1 PM at Parkersburg Christian Church, 2300 10th Avenue, South Parkersburg. Pastor George Hall will be officiating. In lieu of flowers Nick wanted donations to go to Parkersburg Christian Church, his 2nd home.  

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Obituary: Roger Dean French
Obituary: Ora Iona “Becky” Yonley
Obituary: Michael Eric Hoffert
Obituary: Shane Frederick “Fred” Radabaugh

Obituaries

Obituary: Lewis Dean Slider
Obituary: Tammy Kay Wince
Obituary: Nancy Louise Lynch Robinson
Obituary: Ronald Clark Holbert
Obituary: Pastor Elmor Charles Wolfer
Obituary: Gary Edward Buckley