Washington County Historical Society hosts women’s suffrage exhibit

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Historical Society is sponsoring a special exhibit commemorating the 100th Anniversary of the August, 1920 passage of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote. It is being held on the ground floor of the Armory, and will be open to the public from July 2 through July 25.

The exhibit is titled, “Ohio Women: 100 Years of Change. It consists of 12 standing panels that feature quotes from and information about women who participated in the suffrage movement. Material presented is drawn from books, speeches, letters, and interviews. It also explores the work of more contemporary activists, and the ways in which movements for women’s rights have evolved over the decades. The panels are provided by the Ohio History Connection in Columbus.

“It’s got banners in the voices of these early women who wanted suffrage, and their struggles,” said Jann Adams, the member of the Washington County Historical Society who is spearheading the exhibit.

Adams went on to discuss the some of the women featured in the exhibit, and their connections to Ohio. For example, Adams explained that one of the panels provides information about Frances Dana Barker Gage, a Washington County-born feminist and abolitionist who was deeply involved in the women’s suffrage movement and worked with movement leaders like Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton. Gage also chaired the 1851 Women’s Convention in Akron at which prominent abolitionist Sojourner Truth delivered her famous, so-called “Ain’t I a Woman” speech (though the speech itself may have been distorted over the years and may not include that precise phrase).

In addition, Adams noted that the exhibit highlights the important role that people of color played throughout the suffrage movement.

“Everyone hears about Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton, as if no one else did anything,” Adams said. “Women of color were involved in this from the very beginning. The early suffrage movement joined hands, so to speak, with the abolitionist movement..It’s a very inclusive show,” she added.

All panels will be six feet apart to allow for social distancing. Hand sanitizer will be provided throughout the exhibit, and masks will be available while supplies last. In addition, much of the information provided at the gallery can be found on the website of Ohio History Connection, for those unable to attend in person. For more information about the exhibit, visit its Facebook event page.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.