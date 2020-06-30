Wood County parolee sentenced for federal drug offense

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – United States Attorney Mike Stuart announced a Wood County man was sentenced to 90 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Joshua Michael Conger, 41, of Parkersburg, also will serve five years on supervised release.

”Conger was given a second chance when state court gave him parole. But what did he do? He went right back to drugs and guns. Not this time - there’s no parole in the federal system,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart.

Conger pleaded guilty in January 2020 admitting that he possessed 388 grams of methamphetamine and two handguns in his vehicle when it was parked at his Gihon Road residence. Conger had previously been convicted in Wood County Circuit Court of operating a methamphetamine laboratory in 2012 and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance in 2016. He was on parole at the time of his arrest in June 2018.

The Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) conducted the investigation. Senior United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr. imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Joshua Hanks handled the prosecution.

