WVUP literary journal to showcase work on women’s suffrage, social justice

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - To commemorate the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote, West Virginia University, Parkersburg’s (WVUP) literary journal, The Poorhouse Rag, is seeking submissions relating to women’s suffrage and social justice. Submissions of both written pieces and visual art will be accepted through midnight, July 1, and the issue will be published in October.

“We see suffrage as part of giving people a voice. And education is a really big part of giving people a voice. So we see it as part of the big picture of the campus and the direction the campus goes in,” said Dr. Sandra Kolankiewicz, member of the school’s English Department and chair of its Fine Arts Committee.

The journal is seeking poetry, fiction, flash fiction, creative nonfiction, children’s stories, and artwork from those with connections to WVUP. It is particularly requesting work from those who have been marginalized due to their gender, age, race, sexual orientation, economic or educational status, or disability, highlighting the significance of intersectionality in terms of the ways in which social justice movements interact.

“There are a lot of reasons that people find themselves marginalized and voiceless,” Dr. Kolankiewicz said. “And then COVID brought to light all of this and more. If you’re [low-income] you may not have access to broadband and you may not be able to do your assignments [remotely]...It’s all part of the same thing and we we decided to expand it because, to act like suffrage was the only thing going on, that didn’t seem very realistic,” she added.

The journal will be released during October’s Poorhouse Week, during which a reading and an art show will be held, as well. Submissions will also be eligible to win a number of prizes.

For more information about the journal and the submission process, click here.

