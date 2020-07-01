Fireworks Safety

MID-OHIO VALLEY (WTAP) - As the Fourth of July festivities come up, it's important to remember to practice safety when dealing with fireworks.

Always make sure to look up your area's jurisdiction on what fireworks you are allowed to use. For example, those in Ohio are only permitted to use fireworks that let out smoke and/or sparklers. They are not allowed to set off any fireworks that are novelty such as bottle rockets and mortars.

You must also take into account your distance from fireworks when either setting them off or being near them. There are a lot of injuries that come from thermal burns.

Nationwide about 25 percent of E.R. visits are children under the age of five that are injured by sparklers. So, when we say fireworks, you automatically think displays that are going to injure someone. But, a lot of times, there can be thermal burns from the sparklers. So, a lot of times they recommend to use glow sticks, things like that, instead of sparklers to keep them safe.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, on average, 180 people go to the emergency room every day with fireworks-related injuries in the month around the July 4 holiday.

