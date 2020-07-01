Advertisement

Fireworks Safety

Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-OHIO VALLEY (WTAP) - As the Fourth of July festivities come up, it's important to remember to practice safety when dealing with fireworks.

Always make sure to look up your area's jurisdiction on what fireworks you are allowed to use. For example, those in Ohio are only permitted to use fireworks that let out smoke and/or sparklers. They are not allowed to set off any fireworks that are novelty such as bottle rockets and mortars.

You must also take into account your distance from fireworks when either setting them off or being near them. There are a lot of injuries that come from thermal burns.

Nationwide about 25 percent of E.R. visits are children under the age of five that are injured by sparklers. So, when we say fireworks, you automatically think displays that are going to injure someone. But, a lot of times, there can be thermal burns from the sparklers. So, a lot of times they recommend to use glow sticks, things like that, instead of sparklers to keep them safe.

C.W. Durham, Marietta Fire Department Chief

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, on average, 180 people go to the emergency room every day with fireworks-related injuries in the month around the July 4 holiday.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fireworks Safety

Updated: 54 minutes ago
As the Fourth of July festivities come up, it's important to remember to practice safety when dealing with fireworks. Always make sure to look up your area's jurisdiction on what fireworks you are allowed to use. For example, those in Ohio are only permitted to use fireworks that let out smoke and/or sparklers. They are not allowed to set off any fireworks that are novelty such as bottle rockets and mortars. You must also take into account your distance from fireworks when either setting them off or being near them. There are a lot of injuries that come from thermal burns. "Nationwide about 25 percent of E.R. visits are children under the age of five that are injured by sparklers. So, when we say fireworks, you automatically think displays that are going to injure someone. But, a lot of times, there can be thermal burns from the sparklers. So, a lot of times they recommend to use glow sticks, things like that, instead of sparklers to keep them safe." According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, on average, 180 people go to the emergency room every day with fireworks-related injuries in the month around the July 4 holiday.

News

U.S. home prices rise 4% in April

Updated: 3 hours ago
U.S. home prices rose in April for the eighth straight month.

News

UPDATE: 4 key COVID-19 statistics above 21-day averages in Ohio

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 statistics

News

Ritchie County woman pleads guilty to fraud charges

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Stephanie Deem, 39, faces up to 10 years in prison, $2,500 fine

Latest News

News

WVUP literary journal to showcase work on women’s suffrage, social justice

Updated: 5 hours ago
To commemorate the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote, West Virginia University, Parkersburg’s (WVUP) literary journal, The Poorhouse Rag, is seeking submissions relating to women’s suffrage and social justice.

News

Washington County Historical Society hosts women’s suffrage exhibit

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
The Washington County Historical Society is sponsoring a special exhibit commemorating the 100th Anniversary of the August, 1920 passage of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote.

News

What's Trending, 6/30/20

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jack Selby
A Shaq-sized pizza endorsed by Shaq, Meteor Shower Day, and Brittany and Thomas are utterly confused at the notion of outer space having a smell.

News

UPDATE: W.Va. reports 39 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
COVID-19 statistics from the W.Va. Department of Health and Human Resources

News

Man charged after crash on Gihon Road

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Man facing drug, DUI charges after three-vehicle crash

News

Emergency water valve replacement in Vienna

Updated: 8 hours ago
City of Vienna Utility Board employees will be replacing a water valve Wednesday, July 1.