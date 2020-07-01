Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — As monuments, statues and memorials around the world come under increased scrutiny, some former Most Valuable Players in Major League Baseball are saying they'd like to see a change in future MVP plaques. The trophy is engraved with the name of Kenesaw Mountain Landis in large letters. Landis was baseball's first commissioner and there were no Black players in the majors during his reign from 1920 until his death in 1944. His name has been on every American League and National League MVP plaque since then. Barry Larkin, Terry Pendleton and Mike Schmidt say they'd like to see it pulled off.

UNDATED (AP) — Dustin Johnson got only a little nervous when his knee was acting up right as the PGA Tour was returning. That turned out to be a strained tendon. On the golf course, he doesn't appear to be stressed at all. Johnson won the Travelers Championship and showed again that his game can work just about anywhere. He has 22 wins around the world on 18 courses. Swing coach Butch Harmon says it's an example of how a good game can travel. Johnson now takes two weeks off before returning to play at the Memorial. That's another place he hasn't won yet.