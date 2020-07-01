Here is the latest West Virginia news from The Associated Press at 5:40 a.m. EDT

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman who faked her own death to get out of a fraud charge has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison. U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart on Tuesday said 43-year-old Julie M. Wheeler was sentenced for defrauding a federal health care program and now faces local charges for reporting a false emergency. Authorities said Wheeler pleaded guilty to the fraud charge in February but before she could be sentenced, she and her family staged her fall from the Grandview State Park overlook. Eventually, state police found Wheeler at her home in Beckley, hiding in a closet. It's unclear if she has hired a lawyer for the local charges.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Andrew “Jack” Whittaker Jr., whose life became rife with setbacks and tragedy after winning a record $315 million Powerball jackpot in 2002, has died. He was 72. Ronald Meadows Funeral Parlor in Hinton on Tuesday confirmed Whittaker’s death. A funeral home official says Whittaker died of natural causes. Whittaker became an instant celebrity when he claimed what was then the largest U.S. lottery jackpot won by a single ticket. But he quickly fell victim to scandals, lawsuits and personal setbacks. His wife left him and both his daughter and drug-addicted granddaughter died. He also lost a home to fire.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A marker has been removed from a century-old Confederate monument in West Virginia. News outlets report the city of Charleston took down the plaque Monday from the Kanawha Riflemen Monument at Ruffner Memorial Park. The land was given to the city in 1831 and converted to a park in 1920. The monument resembles a tablet with benches on each side. It was installed in 1922 by the Kanawha Riflemen Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. The tablet had been dedicated to those who served in the Confederate Army. The city says removing the marker was the right thing to do.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Police have identified a West Virginia pedestrian who was hit by a train and died. Police said Monday the man was 30-year-old Michael Adam Woodrum of Charleston. Charleston police said officers were called to the scene early Saturday when the man was hit by a CSX train southeast of downtown. The man died at the scene.