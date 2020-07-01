Advertisement

Increased police presence for Fourth of July

Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-OHIO VALLEY (WTAP) - With the Fourth of July approaching there will be an increase in police presence.

The holiday is not only dangerous for its usage of fireworks which can cause serious injury, but it’s been noted as the most dangerous holiday according to the American Safety Council.

A lot more people on the roads, a lot more people going to cookouts with family and so forth. A lot of times there’s alcohol involved so as people start going back home and so forth it’s important for us to keep the roads safe.

Troy Hawkins, Wash. Co. Sheriff's Dept. Major Operations Commander

Police want the public to be mindful of the fireworks and distance as far as they can to safely enjoy them. They also want those in the community to be careful with how much they are drinking if they are driving home, and to have a designated driver on hand if needed.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Accidents

No injuries in Belpre house fire on Tuesday

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Ryan Wilson
Authorities responded to a house fire on the corner of 8th Street and Walnut Street in Belpre

News

Increased police presence for Fourth of July

Updated: 23 minutes ago
With the Fourth of July approaching there will be an increase in police presence. The holiday is not only dangerous for its usage of fireworks which can cause serious injury, but it's been noted as the most dangerous holiday according to the American Safety Council. "A lot more people on the roads, a lot more people going to cookouts with family and so forth. A lot of times there's alcohol involved so as people start going back home and so forth it's important for us to keep the roads safe." Police want the public to be mindful of the fireworks and distance as far as they can to safely enjoy them. They also want those in the community to be careful with how much they are drinking if they are driving home, and to have a designated driver on hand if needed.

News

New Williamstown mayor takes office

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Williamstown has first new mayor in two decades

News

Uncertain of future fundraisers, Reno VFD will ‘make it work’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
Reno's Volunteer Fire Department may miss out on fundraising opportunities this year, but their deputy chief says they will continue services.

Latest News

News

Parkersburg gets CARES funding

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Parkersburg to get $2.2 million in CARES funding

News

Keeping pets safe during July 4th fireworks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
Tips to keep pets safe during fireworks

News

Nearly 4,000 without power in Wood County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Mon Power working to restore service

News

Wayne National Forest prepares to open campsites

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Wayne National Forest is working hard to reopen camping sites and facilities on Thursday, July 2, in time for Independence Day Weekend.

News

Jean Ford reflects on record-breaking tenue

Updated: 2 hours ago
Jean Ford's last day as mayor of Williamstown was Tuesday.

News

UPDATE: W.Va. reports 47 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
COVID-19 statistics from the W.Va. Department of Health and Human Resources