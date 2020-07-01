Increased police presence for Fourth of July

MID-OHIO VALLEY (WTAP) - With the Fourth of July approaching there will be an increase in police presence.

The holiday is not only dangerous for its usage of fireworks which can cause serious injury, but it’s been noted as the most dangerous holiday according to the American Safety Council.

A lot more people on the roads, a lot more people going to cookouts with family and so forth. A lot of times there’s alcohol involved so as people start going back home and so forth it’s important for us to keep the roads safe.

Police want the public to be mindful of the fireworks and distance as far as they can to safely enjoy them. They also want those in the community to be careful with how much they are drinking if they are driving home, and to have a designated driver on hand if needed.

