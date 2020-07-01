Keeping pets safe during July 4th fireworks

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - July 4th is the busiest day of the year for fireworks and while most humans enjoy them, the sound can be scary for dogs and cats.

Workers at the Humane Society of Parkersburg say there are a few ways to keep your pets safe and calm when fireworks are going off.

The most important thing pet owners want to do, is know when fireworks are going to be happening.

Pet owners also need to make sure their pet is wearing a visible pet ID.

“There are things such as feliway spray for cats and adaptil collars for dogs,” said Samantha Tannous, Shelter Manager. “Make sure your dog has plenty of time to use the bathroom, prior to the fireworks. Play with them, make sure they have plenty of outside time, that way they don’t have to go outside when the fireworks are happening. Definitely keep the curtains drawn, and maybe play some white noise for them, like the tv or the radio to keep them distracted. "

They recommend someone stays home with the pets and that there is a safe place for the pet to go.

