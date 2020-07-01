Latest West Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WEST VIRGINIA

W.Va. state staffer tests positive for virus after wedding

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A staffer at West Virginia’s intelligence sharing agency has tested positive for the coronavirus after going to a wedding last month. West Virginia Department of Homeland Security spokesman Lawrence Messina on Wednesday said the Fusion Center employee returned to the agency’s Charleston office on June 22, later learning that someone at the wedding tested positive. The staffer was then tested and received a positive result. The office was shut down and all employees and visitors were tested but received negative results. The Fusion Center will operate remotely through this week. Messina said the positive staffer is in good condition.

HOSPITAL-FAIRMONT

Shuttered West Virginia hospital reopens as temporary ER

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia University Health System has temporarily reopened portions of a hospital shut down by its former owner. News outlets report WVU Medicine held a ceremony Tuesday at Fairmont Medical Center. The hospital will be WVU Medicine’s temporary home in Marion County until it constructs another facility a couple of miles away within a few years. Fairmont Medical Center will serve as an emergency department with 12 emergency beds and 10 inpatient beds. Former owner Alecto Healthcare closed the medical center in March, saying it had lost $19 million over three years and could not find a suitable buyer.

FAKED DEATH-SENTENCING

West Virginia woman sentenced after faking death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman who faked her own death to get out of a fraud charge has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison. U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart on Tuesday said 43-year-old Julie M. Wheeler was sentenced for defrauding a federal health care program and now faces local charges for reporting a false emergency. Authorities said Wheeler pleaded guilty to the fraud charge in February but before she could be sentenced, she and her family staged her fall from the Grandview State Park overlook. Eventually, state police found Wheeler at her home in Beckley, hiding in a closet. It's unclear if she has hired a lawyer for the local charges.

2020 CENSUS

Census door knockers starting in 6 states later this month

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Homes in six states across the U.S. can expect to get knocks on their doors from census takers in two weeks. The U.S. Census Bureau said Wednesday that it will be part of a soft launch of the next phase of the largest head count in U.S. history. Starting in mid-July, homes whose residents haven’t yet answered the 2020 census around Beckley, West Virginia; Boise, Idaho; Gardiner, Maine; Kansas City, Missouri; New Orleans; and Oklahoma County, Oklahoma, will get visits from census takers. The census takers will start heading out to homes in the rest of the U.S. later in the month and in August.

OBIT-POWERBALL WINNER

From Powerball winner to scandal: Jack Whittaker dies at 72

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Andrew “Jack” Whittaker Jr., whose life became rife with setbacks and tragedy after winning a record $315 million Powerball jackpot in 2002, has died. He was 72. Ronald Meadows Funeral Parlor in Hinton on Tuesday confirmed Whittaker’s death. A funeral home official says Whittaker died of natural causes. Whittaker became an instant celebrity when he claimed what was then the largest U.S. lottery jackpot won by a single ticket. But he quickly fell victim to scandals, lawsuits and personal setbacks. His wife left him and both his daughter and drug-addicted granddaughter died. He also lost a home to fire.

CONFEDERATE PLAQUE REMOVED

Confederate marker removed from West Virginia monument

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A marker has been removed from a century-old Confederate monument in West Virginia. News outlets report the city of Charleston took down the plaque Monday from the Kanawha Riflemen Monument at Ruffner Memorial Park. The land was given to the city in 1831 and converted to a park in 1920. The monument resembles a tablet with benches on each side. It was installed in 1922 by the Kanawha Riflemen Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. The tablet had been dedicated to those who served in the Confederate Army. The city says removing the marker was the right thing to do.