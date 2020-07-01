Local tree carver celebrates 89th birthday passing tree torch

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Perl Totman is celebrating his 89th birthday, Tuesday.

But he began carving these trees in at Muskingum Park at 85 years old.

“Carving this was such a pleasure for me that I could find no other experience to exchange it for; it’s been a tough job

One of the trees has been dead 6 or 7 years and was cured out making the task more challenging.

Totman says he spent almost 1000 hours carving historic figures in two trees and calls it a labor of love.

“I’m glad I did it, unfortunately this is my birthday at 89 and I won’t be doing anymore trees,” said Totman.

Roger Kalter is a community member and friend of Totman and helped orchestrate the project with the city.

“I’m always looking in our community for opportunities to make it a better place for everybody,” said Roger Kalter, community member. It was tragic that we lost 176 trees to the emerald ash borer.”

The emerald ash borer is an insect that infects trees and cause them to die.

With Totman “retiring” from carving trees now, Kaltman is looking for anyone in the community looking to carve trees.

To contact Roger Kaltman, call or text him at 740-525-1833.

