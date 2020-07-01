Advertisement

Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department opens new office in Grantsville

(WTVG)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department once again has an office in Grantsville. The office has relocated to 378 Main Street, Grantsville, WV. This is the former State Farm office. Parking and entrance is at the rear of the building. The office opens July 1. To contact Cheryl Richards, Calhoun office assistant, call 304-354-6101.

Women’s, Infant, and Children (WIC) program will continue to offer remote certifications until July 31. To reach the Calhoun WIC, call 304-354-6898. Clinical hours will be on Mondays starting July 13. Those who would like to schedule bask to school immunizations are asked to contact Angie Linville, sanitarian at 304-580-6158.

Due to COVID-19, everyone who comes to the office is asked to wear a mask or ask for one at the front desk. Services for the county have continued in the adjoining county offices while the remodeling and relocation of the CALHOUN OFFICE has been done. We hope that this will be much more convenient for all residents of the area. “The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department is glad to be back in Calhoun County. We look forward to serving the community’s need at our new location,” stated Eric Walker, executive director.

