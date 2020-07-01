Advertisement

Music festival moved to 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns

Funktafest has been rescheduled to occur on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at the Ritter Park Amphitheater located in Ritter Park in Huntington, West Virginia.
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A music festival scheduled to take place Saturday, September 19 in Huntington has been canceled due to continue health concerns from the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers say the 5th annual Funktafest has been rescheduled for Saturday, September 25, 2021 at the Ritter Park Amphitheater located in Ritter Park.

Event planners have been closely monitoring the Coronavirus pandemic in hopes of still being able to hold Funktafest in September of 2020.  At this time, they believe it is in the best collective interest of their guests, musicians, and staff to postpone the event until 2021.

