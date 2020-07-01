Nearly 4,000 without power in Wood County

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - A power outage is affecting nearly 4,000 Mon Power customers in Wood County, according to the utility’s website.

It’s unclear what caused the outage, and Mon Power’s website estimates service could be restored between 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

The Wood County 911 Center said power company officials are working in the area to locate the problem and make repairs.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.