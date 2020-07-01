New Williamstown mayor takes office

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) -Paul Jordan is no stranger to Williamstown city operations.

He once was a member of city council, and has been Deputy Fire Chief, a role he will continue.

But as of Wednesday, he is the first new mayor of the city in more than two decades.

“We’re not going to have to run and fix things; it’s been run very well,” Jordan said, hours after taking office. “And I’m looking forward to continuing, with adding some of my things to it.”

That includes moving some city offices, including transferring the police secretary to the location of Williamstown’s expanded police department. But he emphasizes the changes won’t happen overnight.

“I want to get my feet wet and understanding what it is we’re going to do, to make this the smoothest transition going forward for the first few months as we can.”

One issue he’ll have to tackle-one practically every local government leader will have to deal with-is the city’s finances. An uncertain matter, even as everyone is beginning a new budget year.

“We’re going to be very strictly looking at staying within budget until we know where we’re at, going forward in this first year.”

One thing to which he’s looking ahead: the scheduled opening of a new Williamstown Elementary School, once classes are set to begin in the fall.

