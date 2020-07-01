No injuries in Belpre house fire on Tuesday

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) -

Authorities responded to a house fire late Tuesday evening on the corner of 8th Street and Walnut Street in Belpre.

No one was injured according to the Belpre Fire Department. The only thing in the home at the time of the fire was the tenant’s dog, and the tenant was able to save the dog from the fire.

The fire department is still investigating a cause.

