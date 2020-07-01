Advertisement

Obituary: Ashlie Georgeann Powell

Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Ashlie Georgeann Powell, 35, of Walker, WV, passed away June 27, 2020.

Ashlie was born in Parkersburg February 12, 1985, a daughter of Norval George Powell II and Beth Ann Skarry.

She loved shooting pool, riding motorcycles, and her family.

Ashlie is survived by her three children, Carol Ann Naylor, Thomas Naylor II and Marcus Naylor, eight brothers and sisters, TJ Sullivan & (Tena), Leesa Haney & (Charles), Harley Powell, Zack Hively & (Glenna), Bryana Weaver, Sabrina Bowen & (Austin), Wade Powell, and Walker Powell, step-mom, Sherry Powell, several aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, grandmother, and step-grandmother.

Service will be Friday 6:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral home in Parkersburg with Pastor Rick Haught officiating.  Visitation will be Friday at the funeral home from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM.  In lie of flowers donations may be made to Leavitt Funeral Home to help defray expenses.  Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

