Obituary: David Brian “Dorsey” Goldsmith

David Brian “Dorsey” Goldsmith, 61, passed away peacefully on June 26, 2020, with both hands being held by his wife and daughter and their other hand resting upon his chest, to feel the last beat of his heart. He was at his “favorite place in the world”, his home, in Mineral Wells, WV. He was a model of strong will and sheer determination, putting up a courageous battle with cancer right up until the end of his journey here on earth. He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by many.

David leaves behind a hell of a lot of stuff his family has no idea what to do with: Sir Galaxy radio controlled robot, Robo The Fan, Hot Wheels, a hand carved Hooey stick, Racing Champions diecast/card collection (circa 1988-92) “not worth a plug nickel”, new with tag clothes (he hated change), but this is not an ad for a local yard sale, this is an obituary for a great man, loving husband, and adoring father, who was born July 17, 1958. He was the son of Gerald “Burley” Goldsmith and Eleanor Jane Wendling Goldsmith, both preceding him in death.

Taking advice from a friend, “you’ve got to find it to buy it” and “it’s only money”, as well as his habitual presence at local auction sales and flea markets, there isn’t a part or tool that doesn’t grace his “special space”: his garage aka his office. When family, friends or neighbors ever needed his mechanical, carpentry, or pool installation expertise, his face would light up. No job was ever too big or too small; you knew it would be done “perzactly” and approved by any OSHA board in the country. A perfectionist to the extreme, “do it right once” was his belief.

David was a fun loving, proud, kind, and caring man. He was a Mountaineer fan to the core, an avid car enthusiast (actually anything with a gas motor or wheels enthusiast), with perhaps one exception: the weed eater, it brought out the worst in him.

