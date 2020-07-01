Obituary: Delores “Katie” Comer

Delores “Katie” Comer, 72, died unexpectedly at home in South Parkersburg on June 29. She was born in South Charleston, W.V, on May 23, 1948, to William and Barbara Comer.

She worked for decades as a certified nursing assistant. She had two sons, Scott Piggott and Todd Comer. She had six grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She loved decorating her home with antiques, reading Christian romance novels, and watching a good classic movie.

Katie became a Christian in her 20s and never looked back. She was a member of Aglow and Downtown Bethel where she is described as a woman of God and a prayer warrior. Katie loved life, laughter, and her friends and family. She was an absolutely original personality. When she laughed, the house shook. And she was always laughing.

She loved Elvis and the Big Bopper. It is not an accident that most of the family knows “Chantilly Lace” by heart.

There will be a memorial service and visitation with family on Saturday between 1:00 and 3:00 pm at Downtown Bethel. Visitation will begin at 1:00 pm; a service will be held at 2:00 pm. There will be no viewing.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.