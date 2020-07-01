Obituary: Eric Patrick Townsend

Eric Patrick Townsend, 40, of Parkersburg died June 27, 2020 at Ruby Memorial Hospital.

Eric was born on January 20, 1980 in Louisville, KY and was the son of Ronald and Sherree Townsend. Eric resided in Parkersburg, WV.

Eric enjoyed riding his motorcycle, fishing, and being outdoors.

Eric is survived by his parents Ron and Sherree Towsend, Lesia Townsend sister, Neacie Keeling daughter, Chanler Chavez and Dominic Townsend sons. Mitchell Townsend nephew, Raylee Townsend, Kaitlyn Towsend, Alexis Knittel-Hall, Kylah Freeman-Hall, and Kaylee Freeman-Hall neices.

He was preceded in death by his son Malachi Townsend, Mitchell Ray Townsend brother, Velma Hardin grandmother, Betty Townsend grandmother, Harry Townsend grandfather, and four uncles James Hardin, Billy Ray Hardin, Rusty Hardin, and Johnny Hardin.

A celebration of Eric’s life will be held at a later date due to the restrictions of COVID-19.

Eric was an organ donor as well as donating his skin and skin cell tissue to burn victims, so others may live. It was his final act of kindness.

A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society, Parkersburg, WV.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the family.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.movcremation.com

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.