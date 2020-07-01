Obituary: Helen Louise Jeske Hillyard

Helen Louise Jeske Hillyard, 61, of Marietta passed away June 30, 2020 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born on June 27, 1959 in Parkersburg the daughter of the late James Edward and Melba Louise "Cricket" Sheets.

Helen graduated from Parkersburg High School. She loved the outdoors and fishing. Helen also enjoyed all the shooting sports.

Helen is survived by her husband Roy A. Hillyard, daughter Erica Smith (Kenneth) of Parkersburg and four grandchildren Tia, Kean, Nickolas and Harley. Also survived by John Riley and Barb Dingess who were raised as her brother and sister, several aunts and uncles and special friend Kathy Haught.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Robert Leak.

Memorial service will be held 1:00 pm Friday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

The family will greet family and friends from 12 - 1 prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

