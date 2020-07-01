Obituary: William Richard Lower

William Richard Lowers, 86, of Washington, WV, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 at his residence.

He was born June 6, 1934, in Parkersburg, a son of the late, Ralph Burtain and Annabelle Dunn Lowers.

William was an U.S. Army Veteran and retired from O’Ames Plant in 1999. He was a member of The Scottish Rite of Freemasonry of the 32nd degree, a 50 year member of the Grand Lodge of WV, A.F. & A.M. Wirt Lodge #82, a 5th Degree Mason, a 3rd Degree member of the Knights of Columbus and a member of the Parkersburg, WV, Moose Lodge #1118. William enjoyed spending time with his many special friends, especially, Mike and Teresa Thompson and he loved his grandchildren and spending time with them.

He is survived by his wife of thirty years, D. Pauline Dye Lowers; children, Jamey Lowers (Lisa), Justin Lowers (Bridget), Joseph Lowers (Tina) and Steven Rowland (Leslie); and grandchildren, Jamesson, Gracie, Caitie, Joe, Kaylynn, Matthew and Nicholas.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Amedisys Hospice and Lambert Tatman Funeral Home.

Per his request, William donated his body to the WV Human Gift Registry. Memorial services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 2333 Pike St, south Parkersburg is honored to serve the Lowers family.

