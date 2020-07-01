Advertisement

Ohio capital removes statue of namesake Christopher Columbus

Workers remove the Christopher Columbus statue from the Broad Street side of Columbus City Hall in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, July 1, 2020. The city says it will be replaced with a different statue or artwork that reflects diversity.
Workers remove the Christopher Columbus statue from the Broad Street side of Columbus City Hall in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, July 1, 2020. The city says it will be replaced with a different statue or artwork that reflects diversity.(Doral Chenoweth/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio capital named for Christopher Columbus removed a large statue of him outside its city hall on Wednesday, taking down what the mayor described as a symbol of divisiveness and oppression.

The national outcry in recent weeks over racial injustice has amplified criticism that monuments to the explorer honor a legacy linked to the decimation of indigenous peoples.

Columbus city officials said the statue will be put in storage. Mayor Andrew Ginther has said he’s asked the Columbus Art Commission to help figure out what should replace the statue and to reevaluate related symbolism, such as the city’s seal and flag.

Columbus State Community College also recently removed its statue of the namesake.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another statue of Columbus remains downtown outside the Ohio Statehouse, a few blocks from the city hall. The board that oversees the property is slated to meet July 16 to consider whether that statue should go, too.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Keeping pets safe during July 4th fireworks

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
Tips to keep pets safe during fireworks

News

Nearly 4,000 without power in Wood County

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Mon Power working to restore service

News

Wayne National Forest prepares to open campsites

Updated: 18 minutes ago
The Wayne National Forest is working hard to reopen camping sites and facilities on Thursday, July 2, in time for Independence Day Weekend.

News

Jean Ford reflects on record-breaking tenue

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Jean Ford's last day as mayor of Williamstown was Tuesday.

News

UPDATE: W.Va. reports 47 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Dennis Bright
COVID-19 statistics from the W.Va. Department of Health and Human Resources

Latest News

News

Music festival moved to 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 1 hours ago
A music festival scheduled to take place Saturday, September 19 in Huntington has been canceled due to continue health concerns from the coronavirus pandemic.

News

D’Antoni announces retirement from the W.Va. Department of Education

Updated: 2 hours ago
Dr. Kathy D’Antoni announced today her retirement from her position as Associate State Superintendent over the Division of Technical and Adult Education.

News

UPDATE: Ohio reports nearly 1,100 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 statistics

News

Lawyer George Cosenza, 7/1/20

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Lawyer George Cosenza talks to Brittany about the Supreme Court's ruling that LGBTQ+ members are protected under the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

News

TSA shares travel tips for travelers flying out of West Virginia airports ahead of Independence Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
head of the Independence Day holiday weekend, the Transportation Security Administration has launched a new “Stay Healthy. Stay Secure.” campaign.