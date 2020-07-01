Ohio River Trail collapses

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The city of Marietta spent almost 2.8 million dollars on the Ohio River Access trail. The trail opened last October and has now completely collapsed.

Bikers began noticing a hairline crack in the trail on May 31st and the cracks gradually got larger day by day.

City officials have closed the trail indefinitely until they find out the cause of the problem.

“Our first priority has to be keeping everyone safe, we know it’s very disappointing a lot of people have told us this is their favorite part of the Marietta River Trail,” said Joe Tucker, Marietta city engineer.

One biker says he is hoping the city finds a solution to the problem sooner than later to ensure the safety of pedestrians.

“We got human beings that are out here walking on State Route 7 in from of the interstate entrance now, they’re going to the grocery store, they’re going to their minimum wage jobs and it’s not safe for them at all, so this is not something we can wait two or three years on to get repaired,” said Roger Kalter, biker.

Marietta city engineer, Joe Tucker says the city is working with ODOT district 10 and consulting firms to find out what happened and how to find the solution.

The trail has collapsed on top of the sewer causing the city to pump out sewage costing the city money on a daily basis.

Tucker says, city officials will update the public as soon as possible.

