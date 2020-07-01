Parkersburg gets CARES funding

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - After first being turned down for funding in June, the city of Parkersburg has now received reimbursement from West Virginia for pandemic-related expenses.

Mayor Tom Joyce announced Wednesday the city has been reimbursed for police and fire expenses for the months of March and April.

It will get more than $2.2 million from the West Virginia CARES act coronavirus relief fund.

Joyce told us a month ago the city had applied-and was rejected-for $133,000 in expenses.

The mayor Wednesday said the money will help maintain police and fire operations in the coming months.

Parkersburg City Council in May approved budget cuts in anticipation of lost revenues, and the mayor Monday announced a planned 2% employee pay raise has been postponed.

