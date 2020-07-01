Advertisement

Study: Children can transmit COVID-19 like adults

Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study suggests children may be able to transmit coronavirus similar to infected adults.

Researchers from the Geneva University Hospitals and the University of Geneva surveyed 23 children, ranging in age from 7 days old to 16 years old, who tested positive for COVID-19.

All but two carried the same amount of virus as adults, and that’s why researchers say children should be considered as transmitters unless proven otherwise.

Fewer children than adults contract COVID-19, fewer develop severe forms of the illness and they don’t seem to be “major drivers of transmission,” but children of all ages have been infected.

The study’s authors say more research is needed to fully understand the role of children in spreading the virus.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Human remains found in search for missing Fort Hood private

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton and Christy Soto
Human remains have been found in the search for a Fort Hood private who disappeared without a trace more than two months ago.

News

UPDATE: Ohio reports nearly 1,100 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 statistics

National

More advertisers flee Facebook as boycott over hate speech, misinformation grows

Updated: 14 minutes ago
More companies are joining the list of advertisers fleeing Facebook as the boycott against the social media giant grows.

National

More advertisers flee Facebook as boycott grows

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
More advertisers fleeing Facebook as boycott against racist and hate speech grows

National

Miss. state flag to be officially retired after 126 years

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Gov. Tate Reeves then signed the historic bill, immediately removing official status for the 126-year-old banner.

Latest News

News

Lawyer George Cosenza, 7/1/20

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
Lawyer George Cosenza talks to Brittany about the Supreme Court's ruling that LGBTQ+ members are protected under the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

National

Fox News’ Ed Henry fired after sexual misconduct allegation

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By DAVID BAUDER
Fox News on Wednesday fired daytime news anchor Ed Henry after an investigation of sexual misconduct in the workplace.

Coronavirus

Cases spike in Sunbelt, other states back off on reopening

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By JAKE COYLE and JONATHAN J. COOPER
The run-up in cases — blamed in part on "knucklehead behavior" by Americans not wearing masks or obeying other social-distancing rules — has raised fears that many states could see the same phenomenon if they reopen too, or that people from the South and West could spread the virus to other regions.

National

Sister of missing soldier wants Ft. Hood 'shut down'

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
The family of Pfc. Vanessa Guillen spoke at a news conference in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday. Guillen has been missing since April 22.

National

Little evidence that protests spread coronavirus in US

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By MIKE STOBBE and NICKY FORSTER Associated Press
If the protests had driven an explosion in cases, experts say, the jumps would have started to become apparent within two weeks.

National

Seattle police clear ‘occupied’ zone, more than 30 arrested

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MARTHA BELLISLE and LISA BAUMANN
Seattle police showed up Wednesday in force at the city’s “occupied” protest zone, tore down demonstrators’ tents and used bicycles to herd the protesters after the mayor ordered the area cleared following two fatal shootings in less than two weeks.