Veterans parade on the Fourth to celebrate two holidays

Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Marietta, Ohio (WTAP) - The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5108 will be putting on a parade to honor those who have served this country both past and present. They not only will be holding this as a celebration for the Fourth of July, but also for Memorial Day which they weren't able to take part in it because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

We wanna honor the veterans. Past, present, future, because what they do for us and our freedom. They also helped us get the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution of the United States really. If it wasn’t for the soldiers there wouldn’t be a Fourth of July.

Ken Blume, Ronnie W. Davis Memorial Post 5108

The parade will begin at 8 a.m. and will begin at Harmar Elementary School and finish at Harmar Cemetery. They are also planning another event at the Putnam Street Bridge afterwards. Those involved will be wearing masks and will be abiding by social distancing measures as well.

