Wayne National Forest prepares to open campsites

NELSONVILLE, Ohio – The Wayne National Forest is working hard to reopen camping sites and facilities on Thursday, July 2, in time for Independence Day Weekend.

The following sites will open for camping on Thursday:

· All trailheads on the national forest except Long Ridge Trailhead, which is part of the Monday Creek Off-Highway Vehicle Trail System (Athens Unit)

· Burr Oak Cove Campground (Athens Unit)

· Stone Church Horse Campground (Athens Unit)

· Lamping Homestead, Lane Farm, and Hune Bridge Campgrounds (Marietta Unit)

Sand Run Picnic Area (Athens Unit) will also reopen on July 2. Long Ridge Trailhead (Athens Unit) and Ring Mill Campground (Marietta Unit) will both remain closed due to upcoming scheduled work.

“We are looking forward to opening these sites for public use and enjoyment. Camping and recreating on the Wayne National Forest is an activity individuals and families look forward to experiencing every summer,” stated Forest Supervisor Carrie Gilbert. “While we understand that there may be some excitement from the public to return to beloved recreation areas, please continue to follow local, state, and federal guidelines on staying safe.”

All newly opening camping areas and facilities operate on a first-come, first-served basis.

Please remember to avoid congregating at trailheads and/or parking areas and refrain from gathering in groups of 10 or more.

Visitors are asked to stay as local as possible when choosing a site to visit. Visitors are also urged to take the precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) along with local health and safety guidance. For tips from the CDC on preventing illnesses like the coronavirus, go to: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/prevention.html

For information on the projected recreation site opening dates by District and location, please visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/wayne/, call your local Ranger Station, follow the Wayne National Forest on Facebook @WayneNationalForest, or on Twitter @WayneNationalFS.

