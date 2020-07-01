Advertisement

Wayne National Forest prepares to open campsites

Picture of the wall tent
Picture of the wall tent (KKCO)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NELSONVILLE, Ohio – The Wayne National Forest is working hard to reopen camping sites and facilities on Thursday, July 2, in time for Independence Day Weekend.

The following sites will open for camping on Thursday:

· All trailheads on the national forest except Long Ridge Trailhead, which is part of the Monday Creek Off-Highway Vehicle Trail System (Athens Unit)

· Burr Oak Cove Campground (Athens Unit)

· Stone Church Horse Campground (Athens Unit)

· Lamping Homestead, Lane Farm, and Hune Bridge Campgrounds (Marietta Unit)

Sand Run Picnic Area (Athens Unit) will also reopen on July 2. Long Ridge Trailhead (Athens Unit) and Ring Mill Campground (Marietta Unit) will both remain closed due to upcoming scheduled work.

“We are looking forward to opening these sites for public use and enjoyment. Camping and recreating on the Wayne National Forest is an activity individuals and families look forward to experiencing every summer,” stated Forest Supervisor Carrie Gilbert. “While we understand that there may be some excitement from the public to return to beloved recreation areas, please continue to follow local, state, and federal guidelines on staying safe.”

All newly opening camping areas and facilities operate on a first-come, first-served basis.

Please remember to avoid congregating at trailheads and/or parking areas and refrain from gathering in groups of 10 or more.

Visitors are asked to stay as local as possible when choosing a site to visit. Visitors are also urged to take the precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) along with local health and safety guidance. For tips from the CDC on preventing illnesses like the coronavirus, go to: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/prevention.html

For information on the projected recreation site opening dates by District and location, please visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/wayne/, call your local Ranger Station, follow the Wayne National Forest on Facebook @WayneNationalForest, or on Twitter @WayneNationalFS.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Keeping pets safe during July 4th fireworks

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
Tips to keep pets safe during fireworks

News

Nearly 4,000 without power in Wood County

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Mon Power working to restore service

News

Jean Ford reflects on record-breaking tenue

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Jean Ford's last day as mayor of Williamstown was Tuesday.

News

UPDATE: W.Va. reports 47 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Dennis Bright
COVID-19 statistics from the W.Va. Department of Health and Human Resources

Latest News

News

Ohio capital removes statue of namesake Christopher Columbus

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Ohio capital named for Christopher Columbus removed a large statue of him outside its city hall on Wednesday, taking down what the mayor described as a symbol of divisiveness and oppression.

News

Music festival moved to 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 1 hours ago
A music festival scheduled to take place Saturday, September 19 in Huntington has been canceled due to continue health concerns from the coronavirus pandemic.

News

D’Antoni announces retirement from the W.Va. Department of Education

Updated: 2 hours ago
Dr. Kathy D’Antoni announced today her retirement from her position as Associate State Superintendent over the Division of Technical and Adult Education.

News

UPDATE: Ohio reports nearly 1,100 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 statistics

News

Lawyer George Cosenza, 7/1/20

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Lawyer George Cosenza talks to Brittany about the Supreme Court's ruling that LGBTQ+ members are protected under the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

News

TSA shares travel tips for travelers flying out of West Virginia airports ahead of Independence Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
head of the Independence Day holiday weekend, the Transportation Security Administration has launched a new “Stay Healthy. Stay Secure.” campaign.