Armory to hold donor wall dedication

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Armory is preparing for the public dedication of its Donor Wall of Contributors. The ceremony will be held in front of the Armory building on Friday, June 3 at 5:30 P.M.

The event is being spearheaded by Armory Square, Inc., an organization that has been involved with the renovation of the building for years. It will honor both individuals and organizations that have provided support to the Armory over the course of the last nearly three decades.

“This us for over a quarter of a century of volunteers and donations, both in kind and in money, and it’s high time that these people and businesses be recognized,” said Harley Noland, president of Armory Square, Inc.

Some of the prominent organizations recognized on the wall include the Peoples Bank Foundation, the Marietta Community Foundation, the Sisters Health Foundation, and many others.

The event is open to the public. While the wall is inside the Armory building, the dedication will be held outside the building to facilitate social distancing. Attendees will then be allowed indoors but must maintain social distancing while inside, as well, Noland said.

Attendees can also visit “Ohio Women: 100 Years of Change”, a Washington County Historical Society exhibit about women’s suffrage being displayed at the Armory, as well as an exhibit presented by an area Eagle Scout.

