Authorities: Man shot in Gallia County during property dispute

Gallia County, OHIO (WTAP) -A 36-year-old man is hospitalized in unknown condition after being shot in the leg during a dispute in Gallia County on Wednesday.

According to Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin, Herbert Baer was shot during a confrontation with another individual at a residence on Eagle Road in Raccoon Township. The county’s 911 center received a call to respond to the residence at approximately 1:03, according to the sheriff. Initial reports indicate the shooting was a result of a dispute surrounding the exchange of property.

Baer was transported to Holzer Medical Center in Gallipolis, where he was initially treated before being flown by a medical helicopter to Huntington, West Virginia.

His condition is unknown at this, according to authorities.

The other individual involved in the incident was taken to the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office for questioning. Further details on the shooting will be released by the sheriff’s office as it becomes available.

“There is no threat to public safety at this time and the shooting remains under investigation”, said Sheriff Champlin.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.