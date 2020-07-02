Blennerhassett Island will celebrate Independence Day with bell ringing ceremony

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) -Officials at the Blennerhassett Island Historical State Park will celebrate Independence Day by continuing a tradition.

Officials at the park will celebrate the holiday with the Ringing of the Bell.

During this ceremony, park officials will ring the bell thirteen times.

Each time is to honor each one of the thirteen original colonies and to celebrate our nation's freedom.

“It is a ceremony that started in 1976. Parks across the nation, we are one of the few parks left that participate in the event,” said Assistant Superintendent Craig Pyles. “So we are happy to do it every year. Its a great time to come to the park for picnicing, we have horse rides, we have the Island Belle Sternwheeler. We are going to have a great time.”

The ceremony will take place on July 4th at 2 p.m.

