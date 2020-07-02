Advertisement

Authorities respond to car fire in Parkersburg

Details scarce on Eighth Ave. blaze
Neighbors at the scene told officials this car had been parked for hours before it was engulfed
By Jack Selby
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Officials in Parkersburg responded to a car fire early Thursday morning on the 700 block of Eighth Ave.

According to the Wood County dispatch, the call for the fire came in at 4:04 a.m., and officials on the scene said that they were able to put out the flames, which had engulfed the car, within a couple of minutes. They also said they heard from neighbors at the scene that the car had been parked there since 8:00 or 9:00 Wednesday night.

Both the Parkersburg Fire and Police Department were at the scene.

We will continue to update the story as more information becomes available.

