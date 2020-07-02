Authorities respond to car fire in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Officials in Parkersburg responded to a car fire early Thursday morning on the 700 block of Eighth Ave.

According to the Wood County dispatch, the call for the fire came in at 4:04 a.m., and officials on the scene said that they were able to put out the flames, which had engulfed the car, within a couple of minutes. They also said they heard from neighbors at the scene that the car had been parked there since 8:00 or 9:00 Wednesday night.

Both the Parkersburg Fire and Police Department were at the scene.

We will continue to update the story as more information becomes available.

