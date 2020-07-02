Advertisement

Georgia Confederate cemetery vandalized

More than 450 Confederate soldiers are buried in the cemetery
A deputy found dozens of Confederate flags scattered on the ground. Some of them spelled out “stop racism.”
A deputy found dozens of Confederate flags scattered on the ground. Some of them spelled out “stop racism.”(Source: Gordon County Sheriff's Office)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RESACA, Ga. (Gray News) — The Gordon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating vandalism at the Resaca Confederate Cemetery.

Deputy E.L. Kirby found dozens of Confederate flags scattered on the ground, an incident report said. They had been removed from gravesites.

Some of the flags spelled out “stop racism.” Others were in the shape of an X.

Some of the flags pulled out of the ground in the cemetery were used to spell out “stop racism.”
Some of the flags pulled out of the ground in the cemetery were used to spell out “stop racism.”(Source: Gordon County Sheriff's Office)

Kirby picked up the flags and placed them back around the cemetery, the report said.

The cemetery, about 70 miles northwest of Atlanta, is the burial place for more than 450 Confederate soldiers who died during the Civil War Battle of Resaca in May 1864.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Affidavit: Fort Hood soldier was bludgeoned to death, dismembered, burned

Updated: moments ago
|
By Staff
A chilling affidavit released late Thursday afternoon says Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillen was beaten to death with a hammer and that her body was later dismembered and burned.

News

UPDATE: W.Va. reports 3,053 COVID-19 cases

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Dennis Bright
COVID-19 statistics from the W.Va. Department of Health and Human Resources

News

Blennerhassett Island will celebrate Independence Day with bell ringing ceremony

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
Blennerhassett Island will celebrate Independence Day with bell ringing ceremony.

News

The Sistersville Ferry returns

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
A ferry service is back to business after nearly two years away.

National

CDC recommends wearing masks in public settings

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
The CDC recommends people wear cloth face coverings in public settings.

Latest News

News

Ohio governor sets school guidelines, introduces coding system

Updated: 46 minutes ago
New color-coded alert system assesses virus risk around Ohio

News

Highmark West Virginia donates face coverings to city workers

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
Highmark West Virginia donates face coverings to the cities of Parkersburg, Vienna and Williamstown.

News

LIVE: Marietta High School Graduation

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Marietta High School Graduation

News

Justice: Masks may be made mandatory

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Face masks may be made mandatory in some West Virginia buildings

National Politics

Gang of 8 briefed on Russian bounties intel

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Congress' so-called gang of eight received a briefing Friday on the intelligence of potential Russian bounties on U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan.