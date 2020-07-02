Advertisement

Gov. Jim Justice agrees to debate opponent

A statement from the Justice campaign said the debate will be hosted by the West Virginia Broadcasters Association and will take place in October.
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has agreed to debate Democratic challenger Ben Salango before they face off in the November elections.

The announcement from the Republican incumbent’s campaign comes after Justice declined to debate his GOP opponents ahead of the June primary elections.

At the time, he called a Republican debate a “waste of time.”

Salango, a lawyer and Kanawha County Commissioner, narrowly defeated progressive community organizer Stephen Smith to win the Democratic nomination. Salango said he is excited to debate Justice. 

