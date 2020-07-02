Health Departments react to recent COVID-19 case increase

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) -

Across the country, COVID-19 positive cases have surged, and the Mid-Ohio Valley is also seeing a slight increase.

In Ohio, they recently saw a daily total of 1,000 cases.

Officials with the Marietta-Belpre Health Department say that there are a lot of factors that go into account for a COVID-19 increase.

“In other parts of the state it might be different factors as far as maybe it’s in a nursing home, or maybe it’s in a certain type of facility,” said Anne Goon, Health Commissioner of the Marietta-Belpre Health Department. “In general, it can be traced back to people who don’t know they have it, and they are out circulating, being in close proximity with more people than they need to be.”

There is no large concern over a dramatic increase locally, but officials still want people to be careful. People aged 20-39 are the ones that need to be careful when around high-risk people.

Officials are surprised, however, that the positive rate has not gone down with more tests. To them, that means that the virus is still out there.

“You would normally expect to see the percent of positive cases go down, simply because you’re testing more people that might be negative,” said Goon. “But that percentage that is positive has not really changed, which means that it’s not just, the increased numbers are not just due to doing more tests. It means there are actually more cases out there.”

With a holiday weekend coming up, officials are warning people to keep wearing masks and staying away from large crowds, particularly in COVID-19 hotspots.

“I know it’s the fourth of July weekend and everyone wants to go have fun,” said Carrie Brainard, Public Information Officer for the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department. “But we need to remember that the virus is out there, and people are getting it and passing it on to other people. They may not even know they have very many symptoms, they may just have a stuffed up nose.”

Wood County has seen a jump of more than a dozen cases of the virus since the beginning of the week.

