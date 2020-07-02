Advertisement

Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 3:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNDATED (AP) — Some NFL players are raising concerns about playing football amid the coronavirus pandemic while others are ignoring advice of medical experts by working out with teammates. JC Tretter, a center on the Cleveland Browns and president of the NFL Players Association, wrote an open letter to players saying they have to fight for “necessary COVID-19 protections.” New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins said last week that “football is a nonessential business and so we don’t need to do it.” Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward has asthma so he wants to “take every precaution” if he plays.

Latest News

Latest News