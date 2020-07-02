Highmark West Virginia donates face coverings to city workers

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) -To help keep workers safe, Highmark West Virginia donated face covering to city workers in Parkersburg, Vienna and Williamstown.

The company says it hopes this donation will help the cities protect their supply of personal protective equipment.

It also plans to donate face coverings to other local organizations.

“We have also given a supply to the Wood County Economic Development Corporation, because they help all of the local businesses that serve in our community,” said President James Fawcett. “We are hoping that will help them stay open as well. In the near future our goal is to give to the United Ways here in Parkersburg, and in Charleston and Wheeling, because we have employee locations in those cities as well.”

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.