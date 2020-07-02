Justice: Masks may be made mandatory

CHARLESTON, W.Va (AP) -West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says residents should prepare for a mandatory face mask order as the state’s new coronavirus cases rise to their highest level since the pandemic began.

The Republican governor on Thursday said he will decide early next week whether he will order that masks be worn inside buildings and when social distancing isn’t possible.

Justice has previously resisted such a mandate but said he wanted to give people notice that a mask mandate could be coming.

The warning comes as West Virginia’s virus cases have been steadily rising. Health officials reported the highest single-day tally of new cases since the pandemic began with 74 positives on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.