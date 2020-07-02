Advertisement

Justice: Masks may be made mandatory

Governor may require face coverings in public buildings
Face masks may be made mandatory in some West Virginia buildings
Face masks may be made mandatory in some West Virginia buildings
By Todd Baucher
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (AP) -West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says residents should prepare for a mandatory face mask order as the state’s new coronavirus cases rise to their highest level since the pandemic began.

The Republican governor on Thursday said he will decide early next week whether he will order that masks be worn inside buildings and when social distancing isn’t possible.

Justice has previously resisted such a mandate but said he wanted to give people notice that a mask mandate could be coming.

The warning comes as West Virginia’s virus cases have been steadily rising. Health officials reported the highest single-day tally of new cases since the pandemic began with 74 positives on Wednesday.

