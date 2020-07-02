Parkersburg man sentenced to seven years in federal prison for drug offense

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Parkersburg man was sentenced to federal prison for a drug crime, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Keith Saunders, 33, was sentenced to seven years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for distribution of a quantity of methamphetamine.

“Great work by the Parkersburg Police Department and the ATF. Our communities are safer with one less drug dealer on the streets,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart.

Saunders admitted that on two separate occasions in 2017, he met with confidential informants working with the Parkersburg Police Department and sold the informants methamphetamine. Saunders also had attempted to sell a firearm to the confidential informant, but was unable to complete the transaction. On October 29, 2019, Saunders admitted that he sold heroin to a confidential informant again working with the Parkersburg Police Department. On October 30, 2019, a state search warrant was executed at Saunders’ home where ammunition in addition to several digital scales were located. Saunders admitted to being addicted to methamphetamine for several years and told investigators that he sold approximately half a pound of methamphetamine a week in order to support his drug addiction.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Parkersburg Police Department conducted the investigation. Senior United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr. imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney L. Alexander Hamner handled the prosecution.

