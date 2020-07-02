Parkersburg Memorial bridge to have lane closures

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Memorial bridge will have single-lane closures from Monday, July 6 through Friday, July 10, from 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. daily for the annual bridge inspection.

While no major traffic delays are expected on the bridge, drivers are asked to drive carefully and obey all traffic signs and flagging personnel in the inspection zone.

