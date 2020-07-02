Advertisement

Parkersburg Memorial bridge to have lane closures

(KY3)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Memorial  bridge will have single-lane closures from Monday, July 6  through Friday, July 10, from 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. daily for the annual bridge inspection.

While no major traffic delays are expected on the bridge, drivers are asked to drive carefully and obey all traffic signs and flagging personnel in the inspection zone.

