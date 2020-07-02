Advertisement

Parkersburg plans road-resurfacing work in July

The city of Parkersburg has released a list of road projects planned in July
The city of Parkersburg has released a list of road projects planned in July(KSFY)
By Dennis Bright
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Parkersburg residents can expect to numerous road-resurfacing projects taking place during July.

According to a news release from the city, workers will be resurfacing or rejuvenating 36.6 miles of city roads at an average cost of $34,872 per mile. That’s about about four times as many roads as in past years.

Specifically, the work will include the resurfacing of 3.09 miles of collector roads - ones that are considered high-traffic areas –and 3.03 miles of other low-traffic roads.

The work will also include the “rejuvenation” of 30.48 miles, a process that is expected to extend the life of the asphalt for about six years. In this process, a special solution penetrates the asphalt and restores the binders that keep the flexibility and durability of the asphalt.

Local roads to be paved
Rejuvenation schedule

Mayor Tom Joyce said city officials visited sites in city of Athens and Athens County to observe how the product performed.

“I want to applaud Public Works Director Everett Shears and City Engineer Adam Stout for their efforts to extend and maximize the funds dedicated to the resurfacing and preservation of our paved streets,” Joyce said. The rejuvenation scheduled has proven effective in other cities and counties in the MOV and we are hopeful this investment will provide for extended life of what is a significant annual investment for the City of Parkersburg, thus stretching our funds to allow for more rehabilitation of both asphalt and concrete surfaced roadways throughout the city. "

Joyce said it’s important for drivers to be patient while crews are working on these projects.

“The city realizes that these projects can and will create some level of inconvenience for those who live, drive or work in the impacted areas,” he said. “We ask for your patience and understanding as we attempt to make improvements to the city road ways.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: W.Va. reports 3,053 COVID-19 cases

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Dennis Bright
COVID-19 statistics from the W.Va. Department of Health and Human Resources

News

Blennerhassett Island will celebrate Independence Day with bell ringing ceremony

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
Blennerhassett Island will celebrate Independence Day with bell ringing ceremony.

News

The Sistersville Ferry returns

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
A ferry service is back to business after nearly two years away.

News

Ohio governor sets school guidelines, introduces coding system

Updated: 47 minutes ago
New color-coded alert system assesses virus risk around Ohio

News

Highmark West Virginia donates face coverings to city workers

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
Highmark West Virginia donates face coverings to the cities of Parkersburg, Vienna and Williamstown.

Latest News

News

LIVE: Marietta High School Graduation

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Marietta High School Graduation

News

Justice: Masks may be made mandatory

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Face masks may be made mandatory in some West Virginia buildings

News

Dr. Nicole Pride named West Virginia State University president

Updated: 4 hours ago
The West Virginia State University (WVSU) Board of Governors has chosen Dr. Nicole Pride to become the twelfth president of the University.

News

Armory to hold donor wall dedication

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Armory is preparing for the public dedication of its Donor Wall of Contributors. The ceremony will be held Friday, June 3 at 5:30 P.M.

News

Myrtle Beach City Council approves face mask mandate

Updated: 5 hours ago
Myrtle Beach City Council has approved a mandate requiring face masks to be worn in certain public places.