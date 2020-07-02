Parkersburg plans road-resurfacing work in July

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Parkersburg residents can expect to numerous road-resurfacing projects taking place during July.

According to a news release from the city, workers will be resurfacing or rejuvenating 36.6 miles of city roads at an average cost of $34,872 per mile. That’s about about four times as many roads as in past years.

Specifically, the work will include the resurfacing of 3.09 miles of collector roads - ones that are considered high-traffic areas –and 3.03 miles of other low-traffic roads.

The work will also include the “rejuvenation” of 30.48 miles, a process that is expected to extend the life of the asphalt for about six years. In this process, a special solution penetrates the asphalt and restores the binders that keep the flexibility and durability of the asphalt.

Mayor Tom Joyce said city officials visited sites in city of Athens and Athens County to observe how the product performed.

“I want to applaud Public Works Director Everett Shears and City Engineer Adam Stout for their efforts to extend and maximize the funds dedicated to the resurfacing and preservation of our paved streets,” Joyce said. The rejuvenation scheduled has proven effective in other cities and counties in the MOV and we are hopeful this investment will provide for extended life of what is a significant annual investment for the City of Parkersburg, thus stretching our funds to allow for more rehabilitation of both asphalt and concrete surfaced roadways throughout the city. "

Joyce said it’s important for drivers to be patient while crews are working on these projects.

“The city realizes that these projects can and will create some level of inconvenience for those who live, drive or work in the impacted areas,” he said. “We ask for your patience and understanding as we attempt to make improvements to the city road ways.

