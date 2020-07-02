Veterans Parade on the Fourth to celebrate two holidays

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - A motorcycle parade will be coming to the Wood County area on August 1 to benefit veterans that find themselves homeless.

The event will be setup by both the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association and "We Have Your Six."

Last year, the parade brought in $12 thousand and had 130 motorcyclists that attended the event. They're hoping for another great turnout as they look to give back to the veteran community in a major way.

“One of the items that they’re trying to gain awareness to is they’re wanting to build their first shelter here in West Virginia to help these veterans transition into the VA system. This ride is designed as a charity event to raise funds to sponsor this organization and help this organization grow. Hopefully to spread this throughout West Virginia communities, and have a location in each of the West Virginia cities to try to combat homelessness in the veteran community.”

The organizations are encouraging any and all bikers in the area to come join in support of this cause.

