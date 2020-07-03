Advertisement

‘Hamilton’ bows on Disney Plus for holiday weekend

Don’t miss your shot to watch this weekend
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 10:50 AM EDT
(CNN) –The film version of the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton” premieres on Disney Plus Friday.

Tickets for the Broadway production were incredibly hard to get, but fans can now enjoy the movie version from the comfort of their homes.

The film stars the original cast, including creator Lin-Manuel Miranda in the title role.

The musical received the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and also won 11 Tony awards.

The movie's theatrical release was initially set for October 2021, but the studio opted to release the film early on its subscription streaming service amid the coronavirus pandemic.

