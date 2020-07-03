Here is the latest West Virginia news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

INSTITUTE, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia State University Board of Governors has chosen Nicole Pride to become the 12th president of the University. According to a news release from the school, Pride is the vice provost for academic strategy and operations at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University. She has also served as a member of the chancellor’s executive cabinet, the university’s chief of staff and its chief communications officer. Pride says the opportunities for West Virginia State are immense and she is honored to lead the school's growth.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Flatwoods Department of Motor Vehicles office is now offering title and license plate services by appointment. Other services the office is offering by appointment are driver’s license testing, dealer salesperson testing, new driver’s licenses and ID cards, and out-of-state transfers. Any other services, such as license renewals, can be completed through the mail or online or by visiting a local DMV kiosk or a sheriff’s department. Additional title work may be done through title and licensing agencies across the state. Vehicle registrations and driver’s licenses that expired after March 1 have been extended through August 1. Instruction permits have been extended through September 30.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says residents should prepare for a mandatory face mask order as the state’s new coronavirus cases rise to their highest level since the pandemic began. The Republican governor on Thursday said he will decide early next week whether he will order that masks be worn inside buildings and when social distancing isn’t possible. Justice has previously resisted such a mandate but said he wanted to give people notice that a mask mandate could be coming. The warning comes as West Virginia’s virus cases have been steadily rising. Health officials reported the highest single-day tally of new cases since the pandemic began with 74 positives on Wednesday.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has agreed to debate Democratic challenger Ben Salango before they face off in the November elections. The announcement from the Republican incumbent's campaign comes after Justice declined to debate his GOP opponents ahead of the June primary elections. At the time, he called a Republican debate a “waste of time.” A statement from the Justice campaign said the debate will be hosted by the West Virginia Broadcasters Association and will take place in October. Salango, a lawyer and Kanawha County Commissioner, narrowly defeated progressive community organizer Stephen Smith to win the Democratic nomination. Salango said he is excited to debate Justice.